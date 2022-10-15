Pakistan to demarche US envoy over Joe Biden's statement: FM Bilawal Bhutto

KARACHI: PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Saturday said Pakistan has decided to summon the US ambassador to the Foreign Office to give him a demarche over President Joe Biden’s statement regarding the country’s nuclear capability.



“We know how to safeguard our nuclear arsenal,” Bilawal said addressing a news conference.

“Pakistan is adamant about ensuring its integrity a safety. If questions are to be raised then they should be over Indian nuclear weapons.”

