Saturday Oct 15 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over ‘pitiful timing’: report

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been branded ‘pitiful’ following their ‘sordid’ attempt to overshine the Royal Family with their ‘awful timing’.

Daily Mail editors Andrew Pierce, and Rebecca English offered these insights in their most recent episode of the Palace Confidential podcast.

Ms English started it all off and claimed, “What was very curious about this — Harry and Meghan, two lovely pictures taken of them by one of their great friends when they attended the One Young World summit just before the queen died.”

“But therein begs the question — why suddenly release them now? They were taken a month ago. It’s puzzling and I don’t know the answer to that.”

Pierce also pointed out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s world view of “’Me, me, me, me, me… don’t forget us. We really matter, we’re really important’.”

Before concluding he also added, “You don’t matter very much anymore actually … you’ve walked away and I actually thought the timing was pitiful.”

