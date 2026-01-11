 
'Monster: Ed Gein' star Charlie Hunnam shares one habit he learnt hard way

January 11, 2026

Charlie Hunnam earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the Monster: The Ed Gein Story, but he was unaware of its reception.

The 45-year-old actor has built a peculiar habit to avoid looking at any reviews about his projects, which is why he can avoid the negativity but also miss out on the hype.

The Sons of Anarchy star shared that he had to develop the habit of tuning out the noise because of a cruel incident where he was exposed to too many negative reviews of his film, Green Street Hulligans.

"I don't read any of it. Not for years. I learned that trick early in my career. I've been doing this for 27 years," Hunnam told Access Hollywood.

He shared that despite the film being well-received among fans, the critics weren't “kind” to him after the 2005 movie, and he decided that he “didn't need to go through this again.”

Despite the detachment from reviews, Hunnam is now aware of the recognition for his Ed Gein role and will be honoured among other talented actors at the award ceremony on Sunday, January 11.

