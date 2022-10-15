 
Saturday Oct 15 2022
Huma Qureshi calls out patriarchy for setting beauty standards

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Huma Qureshi talked about the prevailing beauty standard in society in a recent interview. Huma said that patriarchy is responsible for setting these standards of beauty and glamour, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Huma said that society makes us believe that people of a certain weight and body type are beautiful and glamorous. She added that her upcoming film Double XL might be able to help girls feel comfortable in their own skin.

Huma told Zee News, "Patriarchy and society conditions us into believing that a girl who weighs a certain weight is not beautiful or glamorous. It's high time we do away with these notions."

She further added about her film Double XL promoting body positivity, "I felt that since I was from an industry where glamour is an essential aspect of the profession, the message coming from me might help other girls who obsess over their weight, feel differently about themselves."

Double XL is a film that promotes body positivity and stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The film is directed by Satramm Ramani and will release in theatres on November 4.

