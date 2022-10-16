 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Jin to release his first-ever solo single album soon: Details inside

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

BTS’ Jin to release his first-ever solo single album soon: Details inside
 BTS’ Jin to release his first-ever solo single album soon: Details inside

BTS member Jin surprised his fans by announcing the release of his first-ever solo single album soon.

On October 16, Soompi reported that BTS Jin announced that his debut solo single album would be released soon.

Jin will be the second member of the group to release his single album after J-Hope.

After BTS World Expo 2030 Busan Korea performance, Jin shared that "I have something to tell you... I’ve ended up becoming the second BTS member after J-Hope to release my album. It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single."

Jin also said that "I was able to work together with someone that I’d always really liked, so I’ll be releasing a new song. I’ve filmed a lot of different things recently, and there’s still a lot of content left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it."

More From Entertainment:

Justin and Hailey Bieber sending a cryptic message to Kanye West?

Justin and Hailey Bieber sending a cryptic message to Kanye West?
Drake and The Weeknd boycott the Grammys second year in a row

Drake and The Weeknd boycott the Grammys second year in a row

Meghan Markle approached 'everything' from 'a place of victimhood'

Meghan Markle approached 'everything' from 'a place of victimhood'
Meghan Markle compared to 'perfect' Kate Middleton: 'At least she's polite'

Meghan Markle compared to 'perfect' Kate Middleton: 'At least she's polite'
Ghislaine Maxwell says Bill Clinton is 'another victim' of Jeffrey Epstein friendship

Ghislaine Maxwell says Bill Clinton is 'another victim' of Jeffrey Epstein friendship
Prince Harry 'not allowed' to give 'suggestions' to Netflix for 'The Crown'

Prince Harry 'not allowed' to give 'suggestions' to Netflix for 'The Crown'
Ghislaine Maxwell admits Prince Andrew is 'paying price' for her friendship

Ghislaine Maxwell admits Prince Andrew is 'paying price' for her friendship
Queen Consort Camilla sends off Queen's 'Paddington Bears' out of Palace

Queen Consort Camilla sends off Queen's 'Paddington Bears' out of Palace
Robbie Coltrane dubbed 'stupid boy' for putting on 'too much weight' before death

Robbie Coltrane dubbed 'stupid boy' for putting on 'too much weight' before death
Dua Lipa has become 'quite selfish' in first year without relationship

Dua Lipa has become 'quite selfish' in first year without relationship
Sarah Ferguson shares pictures with Queen's corgis as she turns 63

Sarah Ferguson shares pictures with Queen's corgis as she turns 63