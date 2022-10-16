BTS’ Jin to release his first-ever solo single album soon: Details inside

BTS member Jin surprised his fans by announcing the release of his first-ever solo single album soon.

On October 16, Soompi reported that BTS Jin announced that his debut solo single album would be released soon.

Jin will be the second member of the group to release his single album after J-Hope.

After BTS World Expo 2030 Busan Korea performance, Jin shared that "I have something to tell you... I’ve ended up becoming the second BTS member after J-Hope to release my album. It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single."

Jin also said that "I was able to work together with someone that I’d always really liked, so I’ll be releasing a new song. I’ve filmed a lot of different things recently, and there’s still a lot of content left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it."