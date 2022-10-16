Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's wedding anniversary: The actress shares personal accounts of her big day

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012

On the occasion of 10th wedding anniversary of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, the actress shared personal insights about her marriage event.

The actress earlier revealed that both, Saif and her, wanted to keep their wedding private and for that, they threatened parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita to keep it a secret.

“We threatened that if they didn’t let us do it our way, we’d run away to London and get married.”

Bebo added: “Over the years of courtship and being together, we realized that there was no value left for anything. People just want to know what we’re eating, which designer I’m wearing, who we’ve invited.”

“Said and I decided that we wanted to keep the purest part of our relationship sacred. We followed protocol by going out onto the terrace and waving at the media after officially registering the marriage, but they didn’t need to know more than that, remarked Kapoor.”

Previously, Saif Ali Khan also spilled insights about his and Kareena’s wedding at the Kapil Sharma Show. He said: ”Jab humne shaadi kit hi, humne bhi wohi decided kiya tha ki sirf ek dum close family ko bulayenge. Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai.”

