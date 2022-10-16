Lux Style Awards enter into third decade of honouring and celebrating Pakistani talent

 
Lux Style Awards started back in 2002 by Naheed Chowdhry
Lux Style Awards is an annual awards ceremony that has been recognizing Pakistan's talent worldwide for the past 21 years. 

LSA enters its third decade of celebrating the entertainment industry and media where the outstandingly talented people belonging to film, music fashion and TV are acknowledged for their endeavors.

The awards empower diverse voices from all around Pakistan and play an influential role in endorsing local talent and putting our artists on the world map.

Beauty and Wellbeing and Personal Care Pakistan Head of Unilever Pakistan, Asima Haq says: “As we stay true to this vision, we also realize that our country is facing one of the biggest calamities of all time. We want to use this stage to also support Pakistanis whose lives have been impacted by the floods.”

“To this end, Unilever Pakistan has contributed close to USD 1 Million in rehabilitation efforts aimed at creating climate resilient infrastructure, sustainable housing and microfinance for re-enabling lost livelihoods with the hope that this gesture will support the flood victims as they rebuild their lives, added Haq.”

With this emotion, LSA will keep on recognizing the hard work of the showbiz industry in order to bring positivity and hope to all Pakistanis. 

