 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan teases Siddharth Malhotra on wedding rumors with Kiara Advani

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Salman Khan to next feature in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Salman Khan to next feature in the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Salman Khan teases Siddharth Malhotra for his rumoured wedding with Kiara Advani while the actor appeared in Bigg Boss 16 to promote his film Thank God.

Khan, in teasing manner, congratulated Malhotra. He said: “Congratulation Siddharth, Shaadi Mubarak ho. Kiara decision aapne liya hai… pyaara decision. Aur kiski Advani mein, hey bhagwan, advice pe liya hai aapne yeh?”

Siddharth blushed and responded by saying: “Aap aur shaadi ki suggestion de rahe ho?”

Salman added: “Sunlo Jaanam Teenu, nahi karna chah raha hai, main Jaanam or Teenu ko bachpane se jaanta hu.”

The Brother actor said: “Meri co-star hai. Aur shaadi kab, kaha, kiske sath hogi, you can’t tell.”

Kiara and Siddharth’s have been making news for their rumoured relationship for a while now and they continue to remain in the buzz even today. Earlier, rumours also came out stating that the couple has decided to tie the knot in 2023.

On the work front, Siddharth Malhotra has Indian Police Force, Yodha and Mission Manju in the pipeline, reported PinkVilla.

More From Showbiz:

'Lux Style Awards' enter into third decade of hounouring and celebrating Pakistani talent

'Lux Style Awards' enter into third decade of hounouring and celebrating Pakistani talent
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2': Trailer comes out tomorrow

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2': Trailer comes out tomorrow
Hema Malini's 74th birthday: A tribute to the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood

Hema Malini's 74th birthday: A tribute to the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's wedding anniversary: The actress shares personal accounts of her big day

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's wedding anniversary: The actress shares personal accounts of her big day
Vicky Kaushal celebrates one year of 'Sardar Udham'

Vicky Kaushal celebrates one year of 'Sardar Udham'
Salman Khan reveals release dates of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan reveals release dates of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Tiger 3'
Tusshar Kapoor reveals he waited for Kareena Kapoor for 12-14 hours on a film set

Tusshar Kapoor reveals he waited for Kareena Kapoor for 12-14 hours on a film set
Shefali Shah reveals she was told she looked like Sridevi

Shefali Shah reveals she was told she looked like Sridevi
Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' struggles at the box office on opening day

Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' struggles at the box office on opening day
Huma Qureshi calls out patriarchy for setting beauty standards

Huma Qureshi calls out patriarchy for setting beauty standards
Ekta Kapoor lands in hot water for ‘objectionable content’ in her web series: Find out

Ekta Kapoor lands in hot water for ‘objectionable content’ in her web series: Find out
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' Qatar Premiere: Fawad and Mahira Khan turn heads

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' Qatar Premiere: Fawad and Mahira Khan turn heads