Prince William worried about 'huge impact' on Kate Middleton as Harry leaves

Prince William is struggling to forgive Prince Harry over his royal betrayal.



Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals the Prince of Wales is upset after his brother decided to step down as a full time working royal in 2020.

She reveals in her book: "[When Harry stepped back from his royal duties], it was very difficult for William, and I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done."

"It had a huge impact on him, on Catherine, on their young family. It put them in that prime sort of centre. It moved them centre stage far sooner than they would otherwise have been."

Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals and left for California two years ago. The couple has now established their own firm, Archewell, to support their philanthropic efforts.