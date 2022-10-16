 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William worried about 'huge impact' on Kate Middleton as Harry leaves

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Prince William is struggling to forgive Prince Harry over his royal betrayal.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals the Prince of Wales is upset after his brother decided to step down as a full time working royal in 2020.

She reveals in her book: "[When Harry stepped back from his royal duties], it was very difficult for William, and I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done."

"It had a huge impact on him, on Catherine, on their young family. It put them in that prime sort of centre. It moved them centre stage far sooner than they would otherwise have been."

Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals and left for California two years ago. The couple has now established their own firm, Archewell, to support their philanthropic efforts.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles gets hit with a bottle during Chicago concert, says ‘that’s unfortunate’

Harry Styles gets hit with a bottle during Chicago concert, says ‘that’s unfortunate’
Netflix drops trailer for upcoming crime drama thriller ‘Wild is the Wind’

Netflix drops trailer for upcoming crime drama thriller ‘Wild is the Wind’
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ sparks backlash over ‘malicious fiction’

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ sparks backlash over ‘malicious fiction’
Charlie Puth talks about reinvention of his music through TikTok

Charlie Puth talks about reinvention of his music through TikTok
WATCH The Quick Style put on a spectacular show during concert in UAE

WATCH The Quick Style put on a spectacular show during concert in UAE
Prince Harry 'rejected' Queen Elizabeth 'days' before death

Prince Harry 'rejected' Queen Elizabeth 'days' before death
Selena Gomez looks drop dead gorgeous in black at the Academy Museum Gala

Selena Gomez looks drop dead gorgeous in black at the Academy Museum Gala
John Legend shares how he feels about Blake Shelton's 'The Voice' Exit

John Legend shares how he feels about Blake Shelton's 'The Voice' Exit
Kate Middleton forcing' Prince William's hand for baby no. 4?

Kate Middleton forcing' Prince William's hand for baby no. 4?