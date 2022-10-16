Prince George clever way to impress Prince William for extra pocket money

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest of the three children, Prince George is said to have devised a clever move to get some extra pocket money from his parents.

MyLondon reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales only give pocket money to their kids after they do chores around the house.

The royal couple, who hopes to give their kids a ‘normal’ childhood, reportedly want to encourage their children to become responsible from a young age, the outlet reported.

The outlet further reported that Prince George, nine, is already found a way for himself to get his hands on some extra cash.

George reportedly finishes off his tasks before checking off another list of additional chores making him go above and beyond in his parent's good books.

Parenting expert Stephanie Wallis weighed in on the parenting tactic, explaining to The Express: "There is greater importance for Prince George to learn the value of money because money is no object for him.

"We know that Kate and William are very hands-on parents who teach their children in a way that will keep their feet firmly on the ground and humble as they grow up.

"George will be encouraged within the household to do age-appropriate tasks that are naturally expected from a child his age, such as picking up after himself, doing his homework and putting his toys away once he’s finished playing with them."