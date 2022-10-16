Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Hubby Saif on their 10th anniversary

Kareena Kapoor Khan was busy in shooting for Hansal Mehta's untitled next film.



On this special occasion of their anniversary, she returned from London on Sunday morning with her baby boy to celebrate with her husband.



Earlier today, the actress is celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with Saif Ali Khan.

Bebo took to social media and dropped a adorable post for Saif, penned a sweet note for him.



She wrote, "Me and you, you and me,, to eternity we go… Happy 10 Handsome Man with bunch of hearts."

Kareena and Saif's relationship started during the shooting of Tashan back in 2008.



After she shared the post, Malaika Arora dropped a cute comment, she wrote, "Happy anniversary my loves", on the other hand Karishma wrote, "Couple goals forever."

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film.