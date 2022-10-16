 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Sidharth Malhotra reacts to rumours of his wedding with Kiara Advani

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra reacts to rumours of his wedding with Kiara Advani
Sidharth Malhotra reacts to rumours of his wedding with Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra opened up on the ongoing rumours of his wedding with his girlfriend Kiara Advani in a recent interview. Sidharth said that if he was getting married, it wouldn't have been such a big secret, as reported by Times Of India.

Sidharth Malhotra said that the rumours don't bother him anymore as he has been in the industry for 10 years now. Moreover, he revealed about his wedding plans that if he were going to get married, it would have been very difficult to keep it a secret.

As per reports, the Sid-Kiara wedding is soon to take place and no one from Bollywood would be invited to the wedding as it is supposed to take place in Delhi around Sidharth's family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is directed by Indra Kumar and will release in theatres on October 25.

More From Showbiz:

Adnan Siddiqui demands 'more box office share' for 'TLoMJ': 'Hollywood gives 75%'

Adnan Siddiqui demands 'more box office share' for 'TLoMJ': 'Hollywood gives 75%'
Salman Khan teases Siddharth Malhotra on wedding rumors with Kiara Advani

Salman Khan teases Siddharth Malhotra on wedding rumors with Kiara Advani
Lux Style Awards enter into third decade of honouring and celebrating Pakistani talent

Lux Style Awards enter into third decade of honouring and celebrating Pakistani talent
Ajay Devgn 'Drishyam 2': Trailer comes on THIS date

Ajay Devgn 'Drishyam 2': Trailer comes on THIS date
Hema Malini's 74th birthday: A tribute to 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood

Hema Malini's 74th birthday: A tribute to 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's wedding anniversary: The actress shares personal accounts of her big day

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's wedding anniversary: The actress shares personal accounts of her big day
Vicky Kaushal celebrates one year of 'Sardar Udham'

Vicky Kaushal celebrates one year of 'Sardar Udham'
Salman Khan reveals release dates of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan reveals release dates of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Tiger 3'
Tusshar Kapoor reveals he waited for Kareena Kapoor for 12-14 hours on a film set

Tusshar Kapoor reveals he waited for Kareena Kapoor for 12-14 hours on a film set
Shefali Shah reveals she was told she looked like Sridevi

Shefali Shah reveals she was told she looked like Sridevi
Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' struggles at the box office on opening day

Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' struggles at the box office on opening day
Huma Qureshi calls out patriarchy for setting beauty standards

Huma Qureshi calls out patriarchy for setting beauty standards