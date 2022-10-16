 
Sidharth Malhotra praises Alia Bhatt for her prep work

Sidharth Malhotra talks about Alia Bhatt in a recent interview. Sidharth commends Alia for her preparation behind her work for making it all look so easy, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Sidharth called Alia a fabulous performer and said that she makes it look like it is too easy for her which is all due to the preparation work she puts behind it.

Sidharth told Bollywood Hungama, "Alia is a fabulous performer, and where she makes you believe that it is all coming in very easily but she does her homework. I think her ease, her prep work [is incredible].”

Sidharth and Alia dated each other for a while. Though they never spoke about it while they were dating, they confirmed it after they split.

Sidharth Malhotra is currently rumoured to be dating Kiara Advani and the couple is about to get married soon as per reports. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is married to Ranbir Kapoor and is expecting her first child.

