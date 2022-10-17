 
pakistan
Monday Oct 17 2022
Faizan Bangash

By-elections: PPP bags Punjab NA seat after four years

FBFaizan Bangash

Monday Oct 17, 2022

PPP's leader Syed Ali Musa Gillani. — Facebook/File 

LAHORE: PPP's candidate won the National Assembly seat in Punjab, ending its four-year seat drought as the party had failed to win any NA seat from the province. 

PPP had only won two NA seats from Punjab in the last 10 years.

Candidate Syed Ali Musa Gillani — who is the son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani — emerged victorious in the NA-157 Multan-IV by-election. 

He bagged over 93,000 in the constituency, defeating PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi's daughter Meher Bano Qureshi.

Qureshi joined PTI in February 2012 from the NA-148 seat that he had won in 2008 on PPP’s ticket.

PPP awarded the ticket to Musa in the by-elections, who won by defeating their main rival PML-N’s Abdul Ghaffar Dogar.

Since then, PPP’s performance in the by-polls and the general elections in Punjab remained dismal. Malik Ghulam Rabbani Khar was the only PPP ticket holder who managed to win the NA seat in by-polls after the 2013 elections.

