Monday Oct 17 2022
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' rules box office with record Rs. 19 crore collection

Monday Oct 17, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt continues to perform spectacularly on box office in just three days of its global release.

Presented by Geo films, Encyclomedia and Lashari Films, TLoMJ has collected whopping 19 crore rupees from five countries in first three days of its release.

While the Bilal Lashari directorial has potential to break many records in Pakistan cinema, it has reportedly beaten all Punjabi and Hindi films in other countries, including the UK, Canada and USA.

As per The News reported, all the tickets were sold out in the first week of the blockbuster film’s worldwide release as the series of house full shows continues in Pakistan as well.

The report also mentioned several overseas Pakistanis complaining over the non-availability of movie tickets due to house full shows.

A movie-goer in Germany also noted that there are long queues to watch TLoMJ. Majority of the cinema lovers have said that they have not seen such a unique movie. Many of them also expressed their desire to re-watch this masterpiece.

Leaders of the Sikh community in Montreal, Canada, also praised the film. A Sardar said that he had specially taken leave from the office to watch TLoMJ, it is the best film of South Asia. Another Sikh said, “I enjoyed the movie so much that I will watch it again. All the actors have filled the colors of reality.”

TLoMJ, starring Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi in lead roles, is the reboot of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt.

It is pertinent to mention TLoMJ’s budget is between Rs 45 to Rs 55 crore, which makes it highly budgeted film in the history of Pakistani cinema.

Besides Fawad and Hamza, TLoMJ stars Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Nayyer Ejaz, Shafqat Cheema, Raheela Agha, Zia Khan and Saima Baloch in supporting roles.

