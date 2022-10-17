Kanye West likely to hit with lawsuit as George Floyd's family threaten to sue the rapper

File footage

Kanye West could land himself into serious legal trouble after making a false statement that George Floyd died due to the drug fentanyl overdose instead of police brutality.

It has been reported that George Floyd’s family are considering filing a lawsuit against the Donda rapper over his inflammatory comments about his death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.

Following West’s comments, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who represented Floyd’s family, turned to Twitter and posted that a lawsuit against the rapper is under consideration based on the disgraced artist’s “false statements about the manner of his death.”

Merritt also noted that the family may now take legal action against West. “While one cannot defame the dead, the family of George Floyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” he tweeted on Sunday.

“Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”

Floyd, a Black man, was killed in an altercation with police in Minneapolis in May 2020, with a nine-minute video showing Officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on his neck.

West made the disgraceful claims in an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on Saturday.

Discussing Candace Owens’s documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, West claimed that Floyd died from the drug fentanyl and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

West’s recent round of controversy started after he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at a Paris fashion show.