 
entertainment
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West likely to hit with lawsuit as George Floyd's family threaten to sue the rapper

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

File footage

Kanye West could land himself into serious legal trouble after making a false statement that George Floyd died due to the drug fentanyl overdose instead of police brutality.

It has been reported that George Floyd’s family are considering filing a lawsuit against the Donda rapper over his inflammatory comments about his death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.

Following West’s comments, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who represented Floyd’s family, turned to Twitter and posted that a lawsuit against the rapper is under consideration based on the disgraced artist’s “false statements about the manner of his death.”

Merritt also noted that the family may now take legal action against West. “While one cannot defame the dead, the family of George Floyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” he tweeted on Sunday.

“Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”

Floyd, a Black man, was killed in an altercation with police in Minneapolis in May 2020, with a nine-minute video showing Officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on his neck.

West made the disgraceful claims in an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on Saturday.

Discussing Candace Owens’s documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, West claimed that Floyd died from the drug fentanyl and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

West’s recent round of controversy started after he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at a Paris fashion show.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle made ‘enemies’ as she’s become ‘minefield that keeps going off’

Meghan Markle made ‘enemies’ as she’s become ‘minefield that keeps going off’
Hailey Bieber steals the spotlight in slinky brown gown at Academy Museum Gala

Hailey Bieber steals the spotlight in slinky brown gown at Academy Museum Gala

Kourtney Kardashain channels sultry ‘rockstar wife’ vibes ahead of Blink-182 world tour

Kourtney Kardashain channels sultry ‘rockstar wife’ vibes ahead of Blink-182 world tour
Camilla to present Booker Prize 2022 in first in-person ceremony since 2019

Camilla to present Booker Prize 2022 in first in-person ceremony since 2019
K-pop stars BTS to serve military duty

K-pop stars BTS to serve military duty
Fans react to Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber internet smashing pictures: ‘Wholesome’

Fans react to Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber internet smashing pictures: ‘Wholesome’
Priyanka Chopra slams Hasan Minhaj after he took a dig at Malala

Priyanka Chopra slams Hasan Minhaj after he took a dig at Malala
Top 10 movies of the weekend

Top 10 movies of the weekend
Haitian singer Mikaben dies during concert in Paris

Haitian singer Mikaben dies during concert in Paris
Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez put an end to their rift

Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez put an end to their rift

Author sees no hope of reconciliation between Prince William and Harry

Author sees no hope of reconciliation between Prince William and Harry