Monday Oct 17 2022
Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield absence from This Morning BADLY MISSED by fans?

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left fans in shock after their absence from This Morning on Monday.

Viewers tuning into ITV's show on October 17 noticed major development as Holly and Phillip were not present in their seats as if something happening at the back doors.

The famous co-hosts Phillip Schofield, 60, and Holly 41 are currently dealing with the Queuegate scandal as they are accused of 'skipping the queue' to see the Queen lying in the state earlier this month, with the pair copping backlash from fans and even facing a petition calling for them to be axed.

Their disappearance from the show comes mere days after the pair were booed at the National Television Awards 2022 as they picked up their award.

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond, This Morning's Friday presenters, took their place. However, their absence compelled the viewers to react to it via social media.

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond, This Morning's Friday presenters, took their place

One fan wrote: “Well well well, they were queue-jumpers, now they’re show-dodgers. Is there no end to their talents?”.

Another one said: “Holly and Phil are on holiday again?!”. While someone posted “So no Holly and Phil? Still upset over the booing etc. Face your critics.”

According to ITV, Phillip and Holly are taking their half-term break this week and Dermot and Alison will be sitting for them.

Their decision to take time off has been criticised: "Holly and Phil have only been back about a month and now they're of again.."


