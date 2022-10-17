 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 17 2022
Karan Johar's directorial debut film 'Kuch Kuch Hota' Hai completes 24 years

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai featured: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles
'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' featured: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s directorial debut film Kuch Kuch Hota hai; featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee, completes 24 years today.

On this special occasion, Johar revealed a few inside details about the film. He spoke about the casting process, said: “I had asked everyone. Main bhikari ban chuka tha uss film mai. Eight heroines had already rejected me for the Rani Mukherjees’s role. Mujhe laga, agar koi na mile toh mujhse khud short-skirt pehen ke who role karna parega.”

“Eventually, eight heroines said no to me and nobody besides Aishwarya Rai even called me back after hearing the narration.”

Initially, the role was written for Twinkle Khanna. But Johar later on, offered the role to Aishwarya, Tabu and Urmila Matondkar.

As per Karan’s father Yash Chopra, Tina's character dies at the very start of the film and so this was the main reason for the actors to reject the role.

The Student of the Year director said that SRK and Aditya Chopra nominated Rani for the role of Tina after watching her acting skills in Raja Ki Ayegi Baraat.

Kara Johar also said: “I had to beg both Salman and Rani to be on board.”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai received an outstanding response at the box office and turned out to be a massive hit, reports IndianExpress. 

