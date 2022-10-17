 
entertainment
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Phaedra Parks sparks engagement rumours with MASSIVE DIAMOND ring: See pics

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Phaedra Parks sparks engagement rumours with MASSIVE DIAMOND ring: See pics
 Phaedra Parks sparks engagement rumours with MASSIVE DIAMOND ring: See pics

Real Housewives star Phaedra Parks has sparked engagement rumours after flashing diamond bling on her ring finger.

While on a panel at BravoCon on Sunday the 48-year-old could be seen flaunting a big white rock on her finger.

She was up on stage for the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip panel with Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Brandi Glanville, Whitney Rose, Gizelle Bryant, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge.

The reality TV favorite played coy when Tamra asked her if she was engaged but did confirm she is dating a doctor, although she hasn't confirmed his identity.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Parks discussed her new man a little during the big three-day-long convention though she didn't go into great detail about him.

'I actually date a doctor,' she said during an interview alongside Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Anila Sajja, and Drew Sidora. 'I don't want to tell you about him, but I've dated a doctor for some time... Almost a year.'

It's become serious enough for Parks to introduce this doctor to her children. Parks has two children with ex-husband Apollo Nida, 40 - sons Ayden, nine, and Dylan. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles warned Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ could ‘drag down’ his popularity

King Charles warned Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ could ‘drag down’ his popularity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s $100m Netflix contract could be ‘killed’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s $100m Netflix contract could be ‘killed’
Prince Harry to set record straight about Queen’s funeral with changes in memoir?

Prince Harry to set record straight about Queen’s funeral with changes in memoir?

Prince Harry ‘forcing’ King Charles to choose between him and Queen Camilla?

Prince Harry ‘forcing’ King Charles to choose between him and Queen Camilla?
Nicola Peltz loves ‘grabbing headlines’ as ‘the new Mrs Beckham’: Source

Nicola Peltz loves ‘grabbing headlines’ as ‘the new Mrs Beckham’: Source

John Oliver takes a jab at HBO’s 'House of the Dragon's ‘dark scenes’: ‘hard to watch’

John Oliver takes a jab at HBO’s 'House of the Dragon's ‘dark scenes’: ‘hard to watch’
Ezra Miller, 'The Flash' star, may face 26 years jail: Report

Ezra Miller, 'The Flash' star, may face 26 years jail: Report
Drew Barrymore gets candid about physical intimacy after Will Kopelman divorce

Drew Barrymore gets candid about physical intimacy after Will Kopelman divorce
Kanye West steps outside in style after Kim Kardashian's fireplace confession

Kanye West steps outside in style after Kim Kardashian's fireplace confession
Kate and William pick Prince Louis’ name as a special nod to Royal Family

Kate and William pick Prince Louis’ name as a special nod to Royal Family

Cole Sprouse, Ari Fournier attract criticism for seemingly dressing up as Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

Cole Sprouse, Ari Fournier attract criticism for seemingly dressing up as Johnny Depp, Amber Heard
Rachel Zegler shares her two cents on upcoming live-action Snow White criticism

Rachel Zegler shares her two cents on upcoming live-action Snow White criticism