Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's series and book could ruin King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have seemingly 'set off time bombs' under the Royal Family ad the paymasters of the couple's finances want to get the series and book out ahead of King Charles' coronation.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest instalment with the streaming giant and the Duke's much-anticipated memoir is set to "cause all sorts of problems" for the Royal Family, an expert has claimed.



Royal commentator Douglas Murray told Sky News: "Netflix and Prince Harry's publishers will want to get the book and the series out ahead of the coronation and that will cause all sorts of problems. Instead of the coronation being a happy event, it will be laden down with the latest claims and moans of the Sussexes," Murray told Sky News Australia.

"Put it off until after the coronation and it's not much better. It's like they've announced a couple of time bombs they've set to go off under the Royal Family. I just wish that this couple could put anyone ahead of themselves but it seems they can't, not even their nearest and dearest," the royal expert added.

It comes amid reports that Harry and Meghan are "clashing" with Netflix bosses over their upcoming docuseries. Previously, it was reported that Meghan and Harry are "at odds" with production staff to make "extensive cuts".

If Harry and Meghan fulfil Netflix bosses' demands over their upcoming docuseries, it might burn all clean with their royal relatives. And if they do not go as per deal the couple could lose huge payout. Their biographical documentary series could also be shelved indefinitely.

