 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Adele, Rich Paul join Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Parrish for fun double date

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Adele, Rich Paul join Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Parrish for fun double date
Adele, Rich Paul join Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Parrish for fun double date

Adele and her beau Rich Paul joined Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish for a fun double date over the weekend.

The Easy on Me hit-maker cut a stylish figure in body hugging black sweater dress while flaunting her incredible figure at the dinner.

Adele styled her strawberry blonde hair sleek and straight while accessorizing her look with black leather clutch.

Flaunting her natural beauty with minimal make-up, Adele used golden shadow on eyelids and opted for rose pink gloss for lips.

The power couple posed with Hart and his wife during their date night, a picture of which was shared by the comedian on his Instagram.

“Celebrating 50years of greatness with my amazing partners @audemarspiguet ….If you know me then you know my love for watches!!!!!” he captioned a series of photos.

Hart added, “We drank @grancoramino and talk time pieces all night….my type of party!!!!!”

More From Entertainment:

Tom Brady ditches wedding band amid Gisele Bündchen separation

Tom Brady ditches wedding band amid Gisele Bündchen separation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix show to release soon despite reports

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix show to release soon despite reports
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reaction to Queen’s funeral snub revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reaction to Queen’s funeral snub revealed
Queen Elizabeth crowned ‘most iconic woman’ months after death: Details

Queen Elizabeth crowned ‘most iconic woman’ months after death: Details
Taylor Swift announces U.K ‘Midnights’ tour pre-sale details

Taylor Swift announces U.K ‘Midnights’ tour pre-sale details

Palace aide told off Sarah Ferguson as she was ‘on the way out’

Palace aide told off Sarah Ferguson as she was ‘on the way out’
Harrison Ford officially cast as Thunderbolt Ross in Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order

Harrison Ford officially cast as Thunderbolt Ross in Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order
Taylor Swift shares lyrics from ‘Midnights’ album days before release

Taylor Swift shares lyrics from ‘Midnights’ album days before release
Ryan Reynolds receives 36th American Cinematheque award

Ryan Reynolds receives 36th American Cinematheque award

Selma Blair’s emotional exit from Dancing With the Stars show due to health concerns

Selma Blair’s emotional exit from Dancing With the Stars show due to health concerns