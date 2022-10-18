Adele, Rich Paul join Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Parrish for fun double date

Adele and her beau Rich Paul joined Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish for a fun double date over the weekend.

The Easy on Me hit-maker cut a stylish figure in body hugging black sweater dress while flaunting her incredible figure at the dinner.

Adele styled her strawberry blonde hair sleek and straight while accessorizing her look with black leather clutch.

Flaunting her natural beauty with minimal make-up, Adele used golden shadow on eyelids and opted for rose pink gloss for lips.

The power couple posed with Hart and his wife during their date night, a picture of which was shared by the comedian on his Instagram.

“Celebrating 50years of greatness with my amazing partners @audemarspiguet ….If you know me then you know my love for watches!!!!!” he captioned a series of photos.



Hart added, “We drank @grancoramino and talk time pieces all night….my type of party!!!!!”