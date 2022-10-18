 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

PTI once again files reference against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja in SJC

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja addressing a ceremony. — ECP/Twitter
Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja addressing a ceremony. — ECP/Twitter

  • PTI says CEC not "fit to hold constitutional post"
  • Says ECP chief denying fair trial to PTI.
  • Reference filed by PTI's central vice president.

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan-led PTI on Tuesday filed a reference against Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja in the Supreme Judicial Council for his removal as it believes he is not "fit" to hold the constitutional post.

The reference has been filed by PTI's Central Vice President Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry through his lawyer Babar Awan.

Khan and other PTI leaders have repeatedly demanded that the chief election commissioner resigns from his post and the ECP be reconstituted before the next general elections.

And in July, PTI decided to file a judicial reference against CEC Raja. The reference was submitted against the CEC but it was withdrawn in August as the PTI wanted to add more evidence.

In the fresh reference, PTI has contended that the ECP chief was denying a fair trial and due process of law to Imran Khan and his party as he holds "grudges" against them.

The PTI is also contends that the incumbent election commissioner in performance has "exposed himself as being biased, dishonest and unfaithful to Constitutional post that he his holding". It adds that the CEC has violated the oath that he has taken under Article 214 and has also intentionally violated Article 5.

"The clear discriminatory attitude of the incumbent chief election commissioner has also made his integrity clearly questionable," says the reference.

The PTI has told the SJC that the CEC Raja is "not fit to hold the constitutional post under Article 213 and has failed to discharge his constitutional duties under Articles 214 and 218".

The PTI has prayed to the SJC to accept its reference and the remove the CEC Raja from his post. 

More From Pakistan:

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others in high profile Shahzeb Khan murder case

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others in high profile Shahzeb Khan murder case
Pakistan's judiciary and military: A paradox of continuing collusion, increasing conflict

Pakistan's judiciary and military: A paradox of continuing collusion, increasing conflict
ECP directs Punjab govt to legislate on local bodies within seven days

ECP directs Punjab govt to legislate on local bodies within seven days
Backdoor talks have always failed, Sheikh Rashid says after Imran Khan admits 'backchannel' is open

Backdoor talks have always failed, Sheikh Rashid says after Imran Khan admits 'backchannel' is open
PTI challenges PPP’s victory in NA-237 by-election

PTI challenges PPP’s victory in NA-237 by-election
Hina Rabbani Khar in Paris for FATF plenary

Hina Rabbani Khar in Paris for FATF plenary
Supreme Court approached for return of PTI lawmakers to NA

Supreme Court approached for return of PTI lawmakers to NA
Pakistan, US officials discuss ways to boost resilience in ties

Pakistan, US officials discuss ways to boost resilience in ties
No talks with Imran Khan in progress: Rana Sanaullah

No talks with Imran Khan in progress: Rana Sanaullah
US says 'confident' Pakistan can secure nukes after Biden uproar

US says 'confident' Pakistan can secure nukes after Biden uproar
Geo News leaves behind all Pakistani news channels in by-elections coverage

Geo News leaves behind all Pakistani news channels in by-elections coverage
By-elections witness low voter turnout, election code violations: FAFEN

By-elections witness low voter turnout, election code violations: FAFEN