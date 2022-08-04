 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 04 2022
By
Web Desk

PTI withdraws judicial reference against CEC to add more evidence

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Image collage featuring PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry (L) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. — Screengrab from YouTube/HumNewsLive and Pakistan Railways
Image collage featuring PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry (L) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. — Screengrab from YouTube/HumNewsLive and Pakistan Railways

  • Fawad Chaudhry says party will highlight further legal aspects to reference.
  • PTI to add points related to ECP's verdict on prohibited funding
  • Former information minister adds party will approach Supreme Court for Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Thursday withdrew the reference against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, soon after filing it with the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to add more evidence to it against the commissioner. 

PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to journalists in the federal capital, said that the party has decided to add more evidence to the reference to make it more concrete.

Points related to the alleged change in the ECP's verdict on prohibited funding against the PTI would be included in the reference, he added.

Related items

Chaudhry said that the party would file the reference against the head of the election body after adding more legal points to the petition.

The PTI filed a reference with the JCP, seeking the removal of CEC Raja citing his "continuous deliberate misconduct", a day after the election commission's verdict on the foreign funding case, stating that the party had received prohibited funding. 

"It is humbly prayed that [...] Supreme Judicial Council may graciously be pleased to remove the respondent from his office of Chief Election Commissioner on account of commission of continuous deliberate misconduct of perming his legal and constitutional duties and obligations," read the reference filed by PTI's counsel Babar Awan on behalf of the party.

PTI to approach SC for Nawaz's return

The PTI leader hinted at approaching the Supreme Court of Pakistan for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan. 

Speaking during an interview with Urdu News, Chaudhry said that the PTI will approach the Supreme Court and might ask the court to take an action against the "fake affidavit" submitted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the return of his elder brother, Nawaz, after treatment.

Discussing the current political situation in the country, the PTI leader said that all the parties should sit together and talk, keeping in view the political situation of the country. 

"Establishment had played a political role, however, the parties should show maturity and set a framework among themselves. But if they don't, then the establishment will have to take an action," said the former information minister. 

Chaudhry added that Shehbaz Sharif is the prime minister and it is his job to announce the elections and invite the political parties to sit to initiate a dialogue.  

"PTI rules two provinces right now, Balochistan has its independent government, while PPP governs in Sindh," he said, adding that a framework is required for dissolving all the assemblies of four provinces which is only possible through dialogue. 

More From Pakistan:

PTI moves JCP seeking CEC's removal over 'continuous deliberate misconduct'

PTI moves JCP seeking CEC's removal over 'continuous deliberate misconduct'

NAB law explainer: Anti-graft body now restricted to corruption over Rs500m

NAB law explainer: Anti-graft body now restricted to corruption over Rs500m
What kind of independence is this where we are enslaved by IMF: PM Shehbaz

What kind of independence is this where we are enslaved by IMF: PM Shehbaz
Defiant PTI lawmakers reach ECP office to protest, dispersed shortly after

Defiant PTI lawmakers reach ECP office to protest, dispersed shortly after
IHC serves notices on PTI plea challenging phase-wise resignation acceptance of MNAs

IHC serves notices on PTI plea challenging phase-wise resignation acceptance of MNAs
Sindh to receive new spell of rain from tomorrow, says PMD

Sindh to receive new spell of rain from tomorrow, says PMD
For fifth straight session, dollar continues slump against rupee

For fifth straight session, dollar continues slump against rupee
Farmers devastated as floods destroy cotton crop in Sindh

Farmers devastated as floods destroy cotton crop in Sindh
NA passes bill to limit NAB authority over private transactions

NA passes bill to limit NAB authority over private transactions

Model Sophia Mirza planned robbery to steal from ex-husband, stabbed him

Model Sophia Mirza planned robbery to steal from ex-husband, stabbed him

Slight slump recorded in Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count

Slight slump recorded in Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count
Islamabad's Red Zone sealed ahead of PTI protest against ECP

Islamabad's Red Zone sealed ahead of PTI protest against ECP

Latest

view all