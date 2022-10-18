Royal Family told 'silence' is way to get rid of Lord Mountbatten abuse allegations

The Royal Family is advised to keep mum on Lord Mounbatten sexual abuse allegations.



The great uncle of King Charles, is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child in the 1970s at a notorious children's home by a Northern Ireland resident, Arthur Smith.

Speaking about the allegation, Professor Pauline Maclaran tells the royals to ignore the controversy.

“This will be a matter for the legal system to take further and as Mountbatten is no longer able to defend himself, I would expect the royals to remain silent on the matter.”

Kevin Winters of KRW Law, Mr Smyth’s solicitor, earlier said: “Central to the case are our client’s allegations of abuse by the late Lord Louis Mountbatten.



“Understandably many abuse survivors for reasons of obvious sensitivity choose to remain anonymous.

"Arthur’s decision to reveal his identity must be set against this backdrop.

“It is borne out of anger at systemic state cover-up on abuse at these institutions.

“He alleges to have been abused twice as an 11-year-old by the deceased royal.

“It’s the first time that someone has stepped forward to take allegations against Lord Mountbatten into a court.

“That decision hasn’t been taken lightly.

“He understands only too well that it will be a deeply unpopular case with many people coming as it does within weeks of the passing of the Queen.”