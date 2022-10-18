‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ shatters box office with record Rs. 50.91 cr business

File footage

The Legend of Maula Jatt has crossed the Rs. 50.91 crore mark – both in domestic and overseas market.

The Bilal Lashari directorial has become the highest grossing film in the history of Pakistani cinema.

According to the press release, in its opening weekend, the largest-mounted Pakistan-made, Punjabi language film to date has shown collections of Pakistani Rupees 50.91 crores – US$2.3mn.

Produced by Encyclomedia and Lashari films - in association with AAA Motion Pictures and its distributors, Mandviwalla Entertainment (Pakistan) and Moviegoers Entertainment (overseas), the film's presenting partner in Pakistan is the country’s biggest media giant, Geo Films.

The Legend Of Maula Jatt was released worldwide on 500+ screens across 25 countries, making it the highest and widest ever release for any Pakistani or Punjabi film yet.

The film grossed Pakistani Rs. 11.27 crores (US$ 526,902) in the domestic, Pakistan market. It grossed £315,000 in the UK in its first weekend (four days) from 79 locations. This marks the highest opening weekend collection for any Pakistan-made or Punjabi language film in the UK to date, entering the UK Box Office Top 10 at position 9.

In Canada, The Legend Of Maula Jatt grossed CA$324,000 ranking No 6 in the Canadian Box Office. Total collections for North America exceed US$600,000.

In UAE too, The Legend Of Maula Jatt grossed US$515,000+ in four days and reached Number 1 in the UAE Box Office, indicating the enormous support audiences have shown for the film. Other performing territories are Australia(AU$255,000), Norway, Germany, Netherlands, Spain and South East Asia.

The phenomenal response to the film has led to full house screenings across the world and queues outside cinemas, with exhibitors continuously scheduling additional screenings to meet consumers’ demand. Such has been the adulation for the film that standing ovations have been recorded at cinemas globally. The number of screens for the movie are increasing every day.

Commenting on the film’s domestic performance, director Lashari said, “I’m beyond overwhelmed by the love the film has received from audiences and critics alike the world over. We are so proud that The Legend Of Maula Jatt has been instrumental in putting Pakistan-made cinema on the global map as it continues to win over hearts in theaters across the world.”

Producer Ammara Hikmat said, “The Legend Of Maula Jatt has been our labour of love for a number of years. The pandemic came and returned but we knew we had to hold out for a theatrical release, as the film is undoubtedly a big screen experience, as has been proved by the sheers numbers of cinemagoers who have turned out at the cinemas and the full house screenings, with exhibitors adding extra shows to the weekend programmes. We’re so delighted that our film has broken previous records and set a new benchmark for Pakistan-made cinema, loved and lauded not only domestically but by audiences and critics globally.”

The Legend of Maula Jatt released across cinemas worldwide on October 13th 2022. Along with the unprecedented box office collections, the film opened to extremely positive reviews and critical plaudit, appreciating the stellar performances of its leading cast including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik, Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi & Ali Azmat. It has generated an overall IMDb rating of 9.5 out of 10.