 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Amtabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' is a tale of love and friendship: See trailer

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Uunchai is all set to release on November 11, 2022
'Uunchai' is all set to release on November 11, 2022

The trailer of the much-anticipated film Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani has been released today.

The makers released the trailer on YouTube. The description beneath the trailer read: “Embark on the journey of a life time with #Uunchai for the sake of lifelong friendships! Cheer on this trio as they leave their cozy Delhi lives to trek to Everest Base Camp. Why? Because Friendship was their only motivation.”

Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial film Uunchai would give the viewers a sneak peek into the world of friendship, warmth, family and adventures.

The film features: Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika in the lead roles.

As per IndiaToday, Uunchai is slated to release all over the world on November 11, 2022. 

