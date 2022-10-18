 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Consort Camilla’s sweet nod to Harry and Meghan in Paddington shoot

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Queen Consort Camilla’s sweet nod to Harry and Meghan in Paddington shoot
Queen Consort Camilla’s sweet nod to Harry and Meghan in Paddington shoot

Queen Consort Camilla’s latest picture with hundreds of Paddington Bear toys has sent the internet into an emotional meltdown as royal fans spotted a rare glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in royal family photos.

The new Queen made a subtle nod for unity with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the latest picture amid Paddington Bear toys.

In the picture, the Queen Consort was seated on a couch and surrounded by Paddington and teddy bears in the Morning Room of Clarence House.

In the background on a table behind her were a collection of framed family photos, two taken at special occasions.

One of the pictures showed Camilla with King Charles, William and Kate, their three children, and with Harry and Meghan while they attended Prince Louis’ christening in 2019.

The picture frames spotted behind Camilla sweetly echo a display arranged in one of King Charles' meeting rooms at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla’s picture was shared by Buckingham Palace over the weekend to announce that the hundreds of Paddington bears left outside royal residences following the death of Queen Elizabeth will be donated to children's hospitals. 

More From Entertainment:

Fans go gaga over Queen Consort Camilla's pics with Dua Lipa

Fans go gaga over Queen Consort Camilla's pics with Dua Lipa
Kate worried for George who wants to 'undertake martial arts training'

Kate worried for George who wants to 'undertake martial arts training'
Countess of Wessex is a ‘pair of safe hands’ in King Charles III’s reign

Countess of Wessex is a ‘pair of safe hands’ in King Charles III’s reign
Drew Barrymore believes ‘ageing is awesome’: Read

Drew Barrymore believes ‘ageing is awesome’: Read
Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Rob Delaney share emotional moment on The One Show: Watch

Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Rob Delaney share emotional moment on The One Show: Watch
George Clooney, Julia Roberts turn heads at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ premiere

George Clooney, Julia Roberts turn heads at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ premiere

Jakub Hrusa named music director of London’s Royal Opera House

Jakub Hrusa named music director of London’s Royal Opera House
Jennifer Lopez becomes ‘most influential Latina’, Shakira fans disagree

Jennifer Lopez becomes ‘most influential Latina’, Shakira fans disagree
Prince Harry had quick romance with model while dating Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry had quick romance with model while dating Meghan Markle?
Leonardo DiCaprio history with Elizabeth Berkley including $45m lawsuit

Leonardo DiCaprio history with Elizabeth Berkley including $45m lawsuit
Britney Spears alleges dad Jamie ‘was trying to kill her’: Deets inside

Britney Spears alleges dad Jamie ‘was trying to kill her’: Deets inside
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can’t put anyone ‘ahead of themselves’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can’t put anyone ‘ahead of themselves’