Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Pregnant Alia Bhat kicks-off pregnancy preparation: Details Inside

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to be parents soon. The power couple are over the moon in excitement. They can't wait for the baby's arrival.

As per IndiaToday about Alia Bhatt's delivery, the actress is expected to deliver her first baby around November, and she is likely to give birth to her first child at HN Reliance Hospital.

Actress Alia Bhatt had taken to social media to announce her pregnancy, Alia wrote, "Our baby… coming soon..."


In a recent interview with Indian Express, Ranbir shared, “I knew I’d be asked this (fatherhood) question a lot as I promote Shamshera. So I had rehearsed a lot with Alia too. She was asking me, ‘Ranbir, aap pita banne wale ho, aap kya kehna chaahte ho?’

Ranbir, you are going to be a father. How do you feel about it? but these were just words, and I can’t describe the real feeling that I am feeling inside me. I am very happy and very excited, and very nervous, I am terrified also, but I am very grateful.”

The actress got tied knot to actor Ranbir Kapoor this year back in April.  

