Tuesday Oct 18 2022
Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Kate worried for George who wants to 'undertake martial arts training'

Kate Middleton reportedly feels “concerned” for her eldest son Prince George who has been eyeing to take up a new hobby.

According to royal commentator Neil Sean: “It's not just Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte that Catherine has to take under her wing, nurture and make sure they understand the workings of the monarchy.”

Speaking in a video, posted on Neil’s YouTube channel, the expert noted: “Prince George, one day, will become our King, yes a big responsibility already for a nine-year-old.

“Even more so if you're Princess Catherine because, now sadly, for her, she's a little bit reticent about this idea.

“[George] apparently has taken up the idea of martial arts,” he added.

The commentator further shared that: “Norland Nanny [is] trained in it and apparently was discussing it. As ever we have to say allegedly, so much so he's now very keen to undertake martial arts training".

"This is something that apparently Prince George has taken very much to heart. He likes the idea of, you know, basically looking after himself."

Neil noted that the Princess of Wales is "a little bit concerned", but "His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales thinks this will be good character building, good for him to have that, sort of, independence".

