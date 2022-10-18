 
Geordie Shore's James Tindale posts touching tribute to his late father

Geordie Shore's James Tindale is mourning the death of his father, Alan who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 74 on Sunday.

The reality star, 32, took to Instagram on Monday to share the sad news of his dad Alan's sudden death, saying he felt like he was in a 'bad dream and wanted to wake up' in the heartbreaking post.

Describing his father as his 'best mate', James shared a snap of them together in happier times as well as holding his hand in hospital.

He wrote: 'At the weekend my world was literally flipped upside down, Sunday I had to say goodbye to my dad unexpectedly and I honestly feel like it's all just a bad dream and I'm ready to wake up'.

'Me and my dad were so close he was the person I always went to when I needed the best advice and he always made me and everyone in the room laugh with his jokes and sense of humour.'

He continued: 'I'm absolutely devastated and I feel like I've been robbed of time but I'm also so grateful for the years having you not only as my dad but a best friend.

James' famous friends rushed to the comment section to offer their condolences during his difficult time.

Fellow former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison wrote: 'I'm so sorry James. I can't imagine what you must be going through, Sending you and your family so much love x.' 

