 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' drops by 60 percent on Day 4

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Ayushmann Khurranas Doctor G drops by 60 percent on Day 4
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' drops by 60 percent on Day 4

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's recently released film Doctor G faces a huge drop on the fourth day of its theatrical release after having a decent opening weekend, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film faced a drop of 60 percent on Monday as it collected around INR 1.5 crore while its Day 3 collection was INR 5.5 crore. The film's opening weekend collection was INR 15 crore in three days.

The film is expected to earn INR 25 crore in total and will soon be pulled out of theatres considering the steep drop it has faced in its business. Though the reviews of the film have been positive, the film hasn't been able to do much business at the box office.

Doctor G stars Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles and released in theatres on October 14. The film is a social comedy which follows the life of a male gynaecologist trying to pave his way into a profession dominated by women.

More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra'to get an OTT release on this date

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra'to get an OTT release on this date
Here's why Bangladesh Govt revoked Nora Fatehi's show in Dhaka

Here's why Bangladesh Govt revoked Nora Fatehi's show in Dhaka

Katrina Kaif says she was stuck by Vicky Kaushal's acting in 'Manmarziyaan'

Katrina Kaif says she was stuck by Vicky Kaushal's acting in 'Manmarziyaan'

Farhan Saeed's starrer film 'Tich Button' trailer releases: Take a look

Farhan Saeed's starrer film 'Tich Button' trailer releases: Take a look
In Pictures: Katrina Kaif leaves her fans stunned in a funky outfit

In Pictures: Katrina Kaif leaves her fans stunned in a funky outfit
Pregnant Alia Bhat kicks off pregnancy preparation: Details Inside

Pregnant Alia Bhat kicks off pregnancy preparation: Details Inside
Vicky Kaushal wraps up a schedule of 'Sam Bahadur', shares picture with Meghna Gulzar

Vicky Kaushal wraps up a schedule of 'Sam Bahadur', shares picture with Meghna Gulzar
Kriti Sanon drops her character poster from 'Bhediya'

Kriti Sanon drops her character poster from 'Bhediya'
Amtabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' is a tale of love and friendship: See trailer

Amtabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' is a tale of love and friendship: See trailer
The legend of Maula Jatt is very Shakespearean, even Homeric

The legend of Maula Jatt is very Shakespearean, even Homeric
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ shatters box office with record Rs. 50.91 cr business

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ shatters box office with record Rs. 50.91 cr business
Ali Zafar wants ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to become Pakistan’s first 100 crore film

Ali Zafar wants ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to become Pakistan’s first 100 crore film