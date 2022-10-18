Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' drops by 60 percent on Day 4

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's recently released film Doctor G faces a huge drop on the fourth day of its theatrical release after having a decent opening weekend, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film faced a drop of 60 percent on Monday as it collected around INR 1.5 crore while its Day 3 collection was INR 5.5 crore. The film's opening weekend collection was INR 15 crore in three days.

The film is expected to earn INR 25 crore in total and will soon be pulled out of theatres considering the steep drop it has faced in its business. Though the reviews of the film have been positive, the film hasn't been able to do much business at the box office.

Doctor G stars Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles and released in theatres on October 14. The film is a social comedy which follows the life of a male gynaecologist trying to pave his way into a profession dominated by women.