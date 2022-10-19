Taylor Swift LOOKS HAPPIER THAN EVER with beau Joe Alwyn on rare public outing

Taylor Swift is looking happier than ever.

The singer, 32, who has been dating British actor Joe Alwyn, 31, since 2016, spent time together in a rare outing to New York City on Monday.

In the pictures shared on DailyMail, the Blank Space singer was all smiles as she chatted with her beau while putting on a leggy display in a printed mini dress and patterned tights.

The Trouble hitmaker displayed her stellar fall style as she paired her ensemble with an oversize sweater and a tan satchel while furniture shopping at Artifacts 20th Century.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Conversations With Friends star Joe wore an emerald green sweater and baggy jeans as he strolled alongside his love.

Taylor and Joe's public outing comes just days before the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights on October 21 - with the star recently revealing track, Lavender Haze, written about her love for Joe.



