Netflix 'The Crown’ star Elizabeth Debicki talks on Princess Diana’s story

Netflix’s highly anticipated royal series The Crown is all set to hit the streaming giant on November 9, 2022.

The Crown’s actor Elizabeth Debicki, who is portraying the character of Princess Diana opened up about how the storyline is being handled with vigilance and sensitivity.

The upcoming season of the show will reportedly depict the final days of Princess Diana, before her tragic death in 1997.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Debicki talked about portraying such an iconic and challenging role.

The Australian actor, 32, revealed , "I'll say that Peter [Morgan, series creator] and the entire crew of this job do their utmost to really handle everything with such sensitivity and truth and complexity, as do actors."

She added, "The amount of research and care and conversations and dialogue that happen over, from a viewer's perspective, something probably that you would never ever notice is just immense. From that very first meeting [with] Peter, I knew that I'd entered into this space where this was taken seriously [in] a deeply caring way. So that's my experience of the show."

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales, died in a car crash in Paris while being chased by paparazzi. Diana’s relationship, marriage, and separation from the (then) Prince Charles, often featured in newspaper pages for years.

Diana’s decision to leave the Royal Family, and her relationship with Dodi Fayed who also died in the car crash, are the topics of discussions till date.