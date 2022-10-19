 
Why King Charles selects May 6 as his coronation date?

Why King Charles selects May 6 as his coronation date?

Britain’s King Charles III will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey next May in a ceremony set to follow the traditional pageantry used for anointing monarchs over the last 1,000 years, Buckingham Palace announced last week.

Charles, 73, automatically became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last month, but the grand coronation ceremony for him and his wife Camilla, who will be crowned queen, will now take place on Saturday, May 6.

According to some media reports, King Charles has seemingly selected May 6 to make his wife Camilla happy as the coronation date holds special meaning for her.

According to Hello! Magazine, May 6 is the day Camilla’s daughter will be celebrating her wedding anniversary as well.

Therefore, Queen Consort Camilla will have two reasons to celebrate on May 6.

