Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should learn ‘royalty is bigger’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘finally’ in the midst of learning that royalty is ‘much bigger’ than her, and may end up ‘diminishing’ their own brand in the process of ‘destroying’ the Firm’s.



Lord Taylor issued these revelations in an interview with GB News.

He began by admitting, “I thought she was going to be fantastic for the Royal Family, especially in the Commonwealth.”

“This rift, I think, can only be bad for royalty. Time can be a great healer.”

“Hopefully they'll come back together again. I'm a great optimist, I mean, royalty is bigger than any individual.”

“I think Meghan and Harry will realise that as time goes on. Their brand will diminish, the Royal Family's brand will increase.”

Before concluding, Lord Taylor also addressed the recent complaints and claimed, “Their newsworthyness is based on complaining. That is what is so corrosive, in my opinion.”