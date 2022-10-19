 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should learn ‘royalty is bigger’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘finally’ in the midst of learning that royalty is ‘much bigger’ than her, and may end up ‘diminishing’ their own brand in the process of ‘destroying’ the Firm’s.

Lord Taylor issued these revelations in an interview with GB News.

He began by admitting, “I thought she was going to be fantastic for the Royal Family, especially in the Commonwealth.”

“This rift, I think, can only be bad for royalty. Time can be a great healer.”

“Hopefully they'll come back together again. I'm a great optimist, I mean, royalty is bigger than any individual.”

“I think Meghan and Harry will realise that as time goes on. Their brand will diminish, the Royal Family's brand will increase.”

Before concluding, Lord Taylor also addressed the recent complaints and claimed, “Their newsworthyness is based on complaining. That is what is so corrosive, in my opinion.”

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde weighs in on ‘fighting through the misogyny’ in Hollywood amid nanny scandal

Olivia Wilde weighs in on ‘fighting through the misogyny’ in Hollywood amid nanny scandal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to have third child in three years?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to have third child in three years?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to ‘read the room’ more

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to ‘read the room’ more
Eminem’s adopted daughter opens up about living in her ‘meshed family’

Eminem’s adopted daughter opens up about living in her ‘meshed family’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘danger’ of King Charles’ wrath

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘danger’ of King Charles’ wrath
Simon Cowell’s new TikTok project gives users unreleased music

Simon Cowell’s new TikTok project gives users unreleased music
Charlie Puth reflects back on BTS Jungkook talent

Charlie Puth reflects back on BTS Jungkook talent

Anna Faris discloses movie-maker's name accused of ‘sexual misconduct’

Anna Faris discloses movie-maker's name accused of ‘sexual misconduct’
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Harry meeting in US unlikely

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Harry meeting in US unlikely
Michael B. Jordan dishes on creating training montage on 'Creed III'

Michael B. Jordan dishes on creating training montage on 'Creed III'
King Charles dance video takes internet by storm, wins hearts

King Charles dance video takes internet by storm, wins hearts
Humayun Saeed called ‘lovely actor and beautiful person’ by 'The Crown' co-star

Humayun Saeed called ‘lovely actor and beautiful person’ by 'The Crown' co-star