 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

NAB requests IHC to withdraw its appeals against Asif Zardari's acquittal in four cases

By
Awais Yousafzai

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

PPP co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari. — AFP/File
PPP co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari. — AFP/File
  • Anti-graft body NAB submits four separate petitions.
  • NAB says only photocopies of documents are on record in said cases.
  • Bureau adds further prosecution impossible in references.

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to withdraw appeals against PPP Co-chairperson and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari's acquittal in four references, which are scheduled for hearing tomorrow.

NAB, in its application, stated that only photocopies of the documents are on record in the references against Zardari; therefore, further prosecution is impossible.

NAB has submitted four separate petitions in the IHC to withdraw appeals against Zardari's acquittal by the accountability court in the SGS, Cotecna, Ursus Tractors, and ARY Gold References, which state that only photocopies of the documents are on record against the former president.

NAB also mentioned that the available documents are not in accordance with the law of evidence. It stated that further prosecution on the appeals is an impossible task; therefore, to meet the requirements of justice, the court should allow NAB to withdraw the appeals against Zardari's acquittals.

After the hearing of the reference was completed, the accountability court ordered to acquit Zardari and also approved NAB's petition to withdraw the appeals against his acquittal simultaneously.

With regard to two cases — ARY Gold reference and Ursus Tractors filed in the years 2000 and 2001 — the accountability court issued its verdict to acquit the PPP co-chair on December 12, 2014. This case was initially created in 1998.

Zardari was also acquitted by the accountability court in the Cotecna and SGS reference on November 24, 2015.

More From Pakistan:

TTP demands Rs8 million in 'extortion' from KP minister Atif Khan

TTP demands Rs8 million in 'extortion' from KP minister Atif Khan
SC dismisses Sophia Mirza's petition to cancel Sadaf Naz's bail

SC dismisses Sophia Mirza's petition to cancel Sadaf Naz's bail
Expired passport was used by Faisal Vawda as evidence of nationality renunciation, notes SC

Expired passport was used by Faisal Vawda as evidence of nationality renunciation, notes SC
Ministers appeal for 'Truth and Reconciliation Commission' to address Balochistan's issues

Ministers appeal for 'Truth and Reconciliation Commission' to address Balochistan's issues
WATCH: Jemima Khan impresses Pakistanis by singing classic Urdu song

WATCH: Jemima Khan impresses Pakistanis by singing classic Urdu song
Azam Swati case: Court annoyed over prosecutor's lack of preparation

Azam Swati case: Court annoyed over prosecutor's lack of preparation
Sarah Inam murder: Shahnawaz Amir's mother Sameena Shah arrested

Sarah Inam murder: Shahnawaz Amir's mother Sameena Shah arrested
Snub to India: US Congress clears Pakistan’s F-16 package

Snub to India: US Congress clears Pakistan’s F-16 package
PTI, former Pakistani envoy to US Asad Majeed hired same lobbying firm in US

PTI, former Pakistani envoy to US Asad Majeed hired same lobbying firm in US
Need strong partnership with Pakistan against terrorism: US

Need strong partnership with Pakistan against terrorism: US
Nishtar Hospital: Another 20 unclaimed bodies buried

Nishtar Hospital: Another 20 unclaimed bodies buried
Joe Biden’s 'off the cuff' remarks do not suggest change in policy towards Pakistan: US senator

Joe Biden’s 'off the cuff' remarks do not suggest change in policy towards Pakistan: US senator