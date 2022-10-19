 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
Kamran Razi

Sindh governor wants belief in finality of Prophethood to be incorporated in nikah nama

A representational image of a couple holding hands. — Unsplash

  • Governor Sindh says the firm belief in his finality of prophethood (PUBH) is an integral pan of our faith.
  • He expresses gratitude for being the follower of Holy Prophet (PBUH).
  • He says "act could be a token of our subservience and reflect our true love for holy Prophet (PBUH)."

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori Wednesday proposed adding the belief in the finality of Prophethood (PBUH) to be incorporated in nikah nama.

The nikah nama is a contract signed by Muslim men and women during the solemnisation of marriage.

In a letter written to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Tessori extended his warmest greetings for the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal (AH-1444), which reminded him of the untold blessings offered for the whole of mankind — the moment our beloved Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) came into this world.

"Alhamdulillah, we are fortunate enough to be the followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and indeed the firm belief in his finality of prophethood is an integral pan of our faith," he said.

In light of the month, he suggested incorporating the mandatory declaration of belief in the finality of Prophethood (PBUH) in the marriage document (nikkah-nama) in Sindh.

"I believe that this act could be a token of our subservience and reflect our true love to the beloved Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)," he added.

