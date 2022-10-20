 
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel celebrate 10 years of marriage

Justin Timberlake gave a sweet tribute to wife Jessica Biel on Instagram marking their 10-year wedding anniversary.

The SexyBack singer shared a carousel of images on IG, October 19, Wednesday, featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship.

Timberlake captioned the post, "10 years ain't enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"

From cosy date nights to travelling at exotic location, the couple shared a glimpse into their happy moment of their marriage. There was also a little clip to the couple reenacting ‘Lady and the Tramp’ moment as they shared a plate of pasta on a lavish date.

The post included a recent snapshot of the couple getting glammed up for a red-carpet date night attending the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala earlier this month, per PEOPLE.

Biel, 40, re-shared the sentimental tribute on her own Instagram Story, writing, “Ten years [red heart emoji].”

Ahead of their milestone anniversary, Jessica opened up in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about their love, and how her husband keeps the romance alive.

“Well, I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me, 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," Jessica shared. "You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together."

The couple tied the knot during a romantic ceremony in Italy on Oct. 19, 2012. Since then, the couple has gone on to share life-changing moments, including the arrival of their two sons, multiple professional collaborations, meaningful birthdays and more, detailed ET.

