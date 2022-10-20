 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix's 'Christmas With You' trailer drops with release date, cast, and more

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

Netflixs Christmas With You trailer drops with release date, cast, and more
Netflix's 'Christmas With You' trailer drops with release date, cast, and more

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia starring movie Christmas With You.

The upcoming romantic comedy movie is all set to stream on November 17, 2022.

The filming of the movies took place entirely in New York City in the US (United States) and the streaming giant is to spend $10 million on the production.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia are playing the lead couple role in Christmas With You.

Freddie is a famous actor of the 1990s and is best known for his work in Scooby-Doo movies.

Freddie said about his comeback that "As nervous as I was getting back into making movies, I couldn’t have picked a more lovely film or a more perfect group to work with."

The movie centres around an international pop star who decides to travel to a small town for inspiration to revitalize her burnout career.

The other starting cast of the movie includes Grace Dumdaw Zenzi, Williams, Deja Monique Cruz, Helena Betancourt, Nicolette Stephanie Templier, Gabriel Sloyer, and Elisa Bocanegra.

Check out the trailer:


More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari believe having a baby will bring ‘light’ into their lives

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari believe having a baby will bring ‘light’ into their lives
Meghan Markle career prospects have become a ‘deflated balloon’

Meghan Markle career prospects have become a ‘deflated balloon’
'Friends' star Matthew Perry reveals he almost died from opioids in 2018

'Friends' star Matthew Perry reveals he almost died from opioids in 2018
Prince Harry has no desire to be portrayed in 'The Crown' next season

Prince Harry has no desire to be portrayed in 'The Crown' next season
Meghan Markle expresses wanting more for her daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle expresses wanting more for her daughter Lilibet
Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’ new teaser glimpses into Enola-Tewksbury’s electric chemistry

Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’ new teaser glimpses into Enola-Tewksbury’s electric chemistry

Meghan Markle advised to follow 'fine words' for Queen in upcoming memoir

Meghan Markle advised to follow 'fine words' for Queen in upcoming memoir
Disgraced Prince Andrew becomes 'virtual recluse' amid Epstein Scandal

Disgraced Prince Andrew becomes 'virtual recluse' amid Epstein Scandal
Meghan Markle channels ‘warm and graceful’ look to clap back at Tom Bower?

Meghan Markle channels ‘warm and graceful’ look to clap back at Tom Bower?
Taylor Swift gives boyfriend Joe Alwyn writing credits on ‘Midnights’ album

Taylor Swift gives boyfriend Joe Alwyn writing credits on ‘Midnights’ album
Meghan Markle has ‘no remorse’ for Queen Elizabeth’s heartache

Meghan Markle has ‘no remorse’ for Queen Elizabeth’s heartache
Judi Dench criticises The Crown for ‘cruelly unjust’ depiction of royal family in Season 5

Judi Dench criticises The Crown for ‘cruelly unjust’ depiction of royal family in Season 5