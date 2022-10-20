Netflix's 'Christmas With You' trailer drops with release date, cast, and more

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia starring movie Christmas With You.



The upcoming romantic comedy movie is all set to stream on November 17, 2022.

The filming of the movies took place entirely in New York City in the US (United States) and the streaming giant is to spend $10 million on the production.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia are playing the lead couple role in Christmas With You.

Freddie is a famous actor of the 1990s and is best known for his work in Scooby-Doo movies.

Freddie said about his comeback that "As nervous as I was getting back into making movies, I couldn’t have picked a more lovely film or a more perfect group to work with."

The movie centres around an international pop star who decides to travel to a small town for inspiration to revitalize her burnout career.

The other starting cast of the movie includes Grace Dumdaw Zenzi, Williams, Deja Monique Cruz, Helena Betancourt, Nicolette Stephanie Templier, Gabriel Sloyer, and Elisa Bocanegra.

Check out the trailer:



