 
Showbiz
Thursday Oct 20 2022
'DDLJ' completes 27 years: The film still means a lot to Maratha Mandir

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

DDLJ featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's starrer film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completes its 27 years today and the film is still very close to the audience and also for Maratha Mandir.

The evergreen film is still being shown at the Maratha Mandir in Mumbai even after 27 years.

On this special occasion, Executive director of G7 Multiplex and Maratha Mandir Manoj Desai informed that the film was screened today at 11:30 am and 140 people came to see the show which resulted in a collection of INR 3,150.

According to him: “It’s a vey good collection. Usually, we have 90 and 100 to 110 people for the one show that we have every day. We will continue screening the film till we can, when we think its enough now, we will take a call then. But we don’t have any plans of doing that as of now.”

Manoj further stated: “The ticket price for the stall is INR 30 for balcony it’s INR 40. I truly believe where will the middle-class crowd go for their entertainment. Considering the ticket prices in multiplexes are quite high these days. The advantage for me is that Mumbai Central Station is opposite to my cinema, and I know of people who are travelling to Delhi or Gujrat from there.”

“They would first watch DDLJ in 11:30 am show, eat samosas, and then catch their train. Same goes for the travellers that use bus service from this area. This is very special for me, added Desai.”

As per PinkVilla, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge feaured: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Himani Shivpuri, Anupam Kher and Satish Shah. 

