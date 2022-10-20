 
'That isn't our call,' BCCI says on decision against touring Pakistan

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) newly elected President Roger Binny Thursday admitted that the cricket body could not make any decision about the team’s foreign tour or inviting other counties without the “government’s clearance”.

Roger Binny’s remarks came two days after BCCI decided against touring Pakistan for next year’s Asia Cup.

“That isn’t our call," Binny was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

BCCI president said the government’s permission is compulsory for the board when making decisions regarding tours or inviting other countries.

“We can’t say where our team has to go. We need to take clearance from the government if we leave the country or other countries come here. We can’t take that decision on our own, we’ve to rely on the government." Binny was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah unilaterally announced that India won’t be touring Pakistan for the Asian event. Shah also said that the BCCI will insist on a neutral venue for the tournament.

BCCI’s stance left the PCB “surprised and disappointed” and they hinted that such statements could impact Pakistan’s participation in next year’s World Cup in India.

Earlier today, according to Press Trust of India, Thakur had lashed out at the PCB by stating that India is not in a position to listen to anyone.

“It’s BCCI’s matter and they will comment on it. India is a sporting powerhouse, where many World Cups have been organised. The ODI World Cup will also take place next year in India and all big teams around the globe will take part in it,” Thakur was quoted as saying on the sidelines of an event for the announcement of the Khelo India Youth Games.

“Because you can’t ignore India in any sport. India has contributed a lot to sports, especially cricket. So, the World Cup will be organised next year, and it will grand and historic event. The home ministry will take a decision as there are security concerns in Pakistan. It’s not just cricket. India is not in a position to listen to anyone,” he added.

The Asia Cup in 2023 will be a 50-over event as it will be used to prepare for the ODI World Cup in India next year.

India have not toured Pakistan since 2008 due to strained relations between the two countries.

The last bilateral series between the arch-rivals took place in 2012 when Pakistan toured India for limited-overs matches.

Over the past few years, the two countries have only faced each other in ICC and ACC events.

