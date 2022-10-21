 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s anger at late Queen Elizabeth exposed

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly threw a fit of anger at his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, during his royal wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, after the monarch allegedly denied Meghan’s special tiara request, a royal expert was quoted by Express UK.

The claim came from royal author Robert Lacey in his book Battle of Brothers: William and Harry - the Friendship and the Feuds, in which he said that the Queen had denied Meghan’s first choice of tiara due to its ‘sensitive origins’; it reportedly came to the Windsors after the Russian Revolution.

According to Lacey’s account in his book: “Harry's ignorance of both history and family tradition meant that he had no understanding of this subtlety.”

Talking about the tiara itself, Lacey said: “There was scandal attached… about which Tsarist princess had worn the tiara and how she had been assassinated.”

He also shared earlier that Prince Harry ‘flew into a rage’ when he found out that Meghan was denied the request for the tiara; a claim also supported by Dan Wootton in 2018, who said: “Meghan had her heart set on this tiara with emeralds and Prince Harry hit the roof when they were told it was impossible for her to wear it.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry takes a thinly-veiled dig at royal family

Prince Harry takes a thinly-veiled dig at royal family
Jennifer Aniston finding to date someone with her ‘ridiculously high standards’

Jennifer Aniston finding to date someone with her ‘ridiculously high standards’
Amber Heard may suffer depression leading to suicidal thoughts: Astrologer predicts

Amber Heard may suffer depression leading to suicidal thoughts: Astrologer predicts

Kanye West spotted embracing new flame Juliana Nalu amid controversies

Kanye West spotted embracing new flame Juliana Nalu amid controversies

Selena Gomez has nothing but ‘love’ for Hailey, Justin Bieber: Insider

Selena Gomez has nothing but ‘love’ for Hailey, Justin Bieber: Insider

Meghan Markle’s valuable advice to the prospective actress who will play her

Meghan Markle’s valuable advice to the prospective actress who will play her
Kanye West moves his guns toward President Biden for disregarding Elon Musk

Kanye West moves his guns toward President Biden for disregarding Elon Musk

Meghan Markle wants to appear ‘more equal’: Body language expert

Meghan Markle wants to appear ‘more equal’: Body language expert
Shakira seemingly disses ex-Gerard Pique in new song ‘Monotonia’

Shakira seemingly disses ex-Gerard Pique in new song ‘Monotonia’
Jennifer Aniston was ‘satisfied’ when ex-Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie separated

Jennifer Aniston was ‘satisfied’ when ex-Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie separated
King Charles releasing ‘ruthless side’ on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles releasing ‘ruthless side’ on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Anne Hathaway explains how ‘children’ has influenced her acting career

Anne Hathaway explains how ‘children’ has influenced her acting career