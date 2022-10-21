Prince Harry’s anger at late Queen Elizabeth exposed

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly threw a fit of anger at his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, during his royal wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, after the monarch allegedly denied Meghan’s special tiara request, a royal expert was quoted by Express UK.



The claim came from royal author Robert Lacey in his book Battle of Brothers: William and Harry - the Friendship and the Feuds, in which he said that the Queen had denied Meghan’s first choice of tiara due to its ‘sensitive origins’; it reportedly came to the Windsors after the Russian Revolution.

According to Lacey’s account in his book: “Harry's ignorance of both history and family tradition meant that he had no understanding of this subtlety.”

Talking about the tiara itself, Lacey said: “There was scandal attached… about which Tsarist princess had worn the tiara and how she had been assassinated.”

He also shared earlier that Prince Harry ‘flew into a rage’ when he found out that Meghan was denied the request for the tiara; a claim also supported by Dan Wootton in 2018, who said: “Meghan had her heart set on this tiara with emeralds and Prince Harry hit the roof when they were told it was impossible for her to wear it.”