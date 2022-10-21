Marriyum berates Imran for political activity in educational institutions

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb. —APP

Imran Khan has weakened the state, says Marriyum.

During Imran Khan’s rule people became jobless, she says.

Imran’s accountability drive was nothing but a drama, says Marriyum.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday berated former prime minister Imran Khan for his political speech at the Sargodha University, saying “Imran Khan is using educational institutions to create chaos and anarchy in pursuit of his ulterior motives,” Geo News reported.



The statement from the federal minister came after former prime minister Imran Khan delivered a speech at the university.

During his speech, the PTI chairman said that the Punjab government had issued special orders to stop his speech.

“If political leaders are not allowed to address students, then how would they be politically groomed, I have addressed students at the Oxford University twice,” he asked.

Imran Khan said that he wanted all political leaders, including Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, to address students.

Reacting to Imran Khan’s speech, Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “Those who have turned educational institutions into an arena for spreading anarchy should be ashamed of themselves.”

The minister said during Imran Khan’s rule people became jobless and he weakened the state, although his accountability drive was nothing but a drama.

The Federal minister lambasted Imran Khan for spending charitable donations to achieve political and personal gains.