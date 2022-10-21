 
Friday Oct 21 2022
Inside Miley Cyrus 'strained' relationship with dad Billy Ray, fiancé Firerose

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Miley Cyrus has maintained a distance from her father Billy Ray Cyrus ever since his divorce from mother Tish Cyrus and engagement to new flame Firerose.

The Disney alum’s parents parted ways earlier this year after 30 years of marriage, following which Miley has been “closer to her mom throughout the divorce.”

An insider told E! News, "The divorce between her parents have put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year."

"She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship,” the source close to Miley added.

As for her dad’s rumoured fiancé, the insider said the Hannah Montana star "doesn't have a relationship" with the Australian singer.

"She, of course, hopes he is happy," the source said. "But Miley has been closer to her mom Tish throughout the divorce."

Another insider noted that the Like a Prayer singer and Billy haven't "been on the best terms," adding that Miley "is very close with her mom and supportive of her."

The source also shared that after her parents’ breakup, Miley has "taken space and felt that was the healthiest thing to do for right now."

