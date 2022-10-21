BLACKPINK claims top spot with 'Shut Down': Checkout K-Pop Music Chart 2022, October Week 3

BLACKPINK takes over with 'Shut Down': Checkout the K-Pop Music Chart 2022, October Week 3

BLACKPINK takes all the attention of fans with Shut Down and the song climbs up to No. 1 for the third consecutive week.

For those unversed, the video surpassed over 12 million views within less than 24 hours on YouTube.

The top three songs remain the same as last week with IVE After Like and NewJeans Attention holding steady at No 2 and No 3. Three songs newly debuted in the top 10 this week.

Three songs newly debuted in the top 10 this week:

Already BE’O’s third top 10 hits this year, Complex debuts at No. 5. Complex is the title track from BE’O’s first EP FIVE SENSES.

Debuting at No. 8 is 28 Reasons the title track from Seulgi’s solo debut album of the same name, also TREASURE’s latest title track HELLO debuts at No. 9.