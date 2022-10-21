PTI slams ECP's verdict, vows to challenge Imran Khan's disqualification in high court

PTI leader Fawad Hussain Chaudhry speas to media outside ECP office in Islamabad. —Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Friday exploded at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for disqualifying party chairman Imran Khan from political office after his lawyers failed to prove he was not guilty in the Toshakhana reference case.



Reactions are pouring in from all sides after the ECP banned PTI chairman Imran Khan from holding any on the charges of stealing gifts received from international leaders

Fawad Chaudry said ECP's attitude had always been the worst. “We never pinned any hopes on it.”

“This is a shameful decision. They have disgraced the 220-million-strong-nation.”

Fawad termed the decision as an assault on the institutions of Pakistan and called on PTI cohorts and the public at large to come out for protests against this outrage.

Speaking to media persons after the verdict, Chaudhry said that the commission had given the verdict they had hoped for. "They are only targeting Imran Khan," he said.

The PTI leader said that the ECP and its members are not competent to make this decision. "Who are you [ECP] to take a this decision?" he questioned.

Verdict Written by Nawaz Sharif



Former special assistant to the prime minister Shahbaz Gill said that the decision was taken by a servant of Nawaz Sharif.

"Nawaz Sharif has written this verdict and his menial worker has signed it and announced it," he added.

He said that the verdict was to be announced at 2pm and before that, all the gates were closed and media wasn't allowed inside. "If this decision was a justified one then what were they scared of?" he questioned.

"This decision is written by a fugitive and the nation rejects it," Gill said.

PTI leader Asad Umar also condemned the decision as a travesty of justice.

“The verdict will soon be challenged in the court and their dream of ‘minus-Imran-Khan’ will never come true,” Umar said in a message on his Twitter handle.

An enraged Shafqat Mehmood of PTI also gave his anger a vent on Twitter.

“History also tells us that popular leaders cannot be removed from peoples consciousness through disqualifications or any other coercive action. Imran Khan lives among the people and these ridiculous decisions cannot stop him,” Mehmood said in a Twitter post.

The case

In August 2022, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf sent a reference to the ECP under Articles 62A, 63A, and 223, seeking former prime minister Imran Khan’s disqualification in the light of the Toshakhana scam.

The disqualification reference was filed by Ali Gohar Khan, PML-N’s Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, and five others.

The 28-page reference identified 52 gift items of Toshakhana received by the former prime minister Khan, violating the law and rules, taken away at nominal prices and most of the gifts were sold in the market, including some precious watches.

The assessed value of the gifts has been put at Rs 142,042,100. The gifts were received between August 2018 and December 2021.