Anuskha Sharma eats Kolkata's street food delicacy while shooting for 'Chakda 'Xpress'

'Chakda 'Xpress' is directed by Prosit Roy

Anushka Sharma treats herself with some amazing Kolkata street food delicacy for breakfast while shooting for the film Chakda 'Xpress.

Sharma shared some pictures on social media of the healthy food she was having according to her diet plan.

She posted a video that showed a street vendor making a dish with spices, onions, puffed rice and tomatoes. One picture showed her hand which had a snack served in a newspaper.





Moreover, Anushka posted the picture of some guava slices put on a piece of newspaper. The caption on the picture read: “Jhalmuri and amrood for breakfast. Who wants to be in my diet plan?”

The NH 10 actress is currently in Kolkata to shoot a major spell of Chakda 'Xpress. The film is based on the life journey of former Indian cricketer Julan Goswami.

The film is directed by Prosit Roy and will be released on Netflix in 2023.

As per The Free Press Journal, Anushka Sharma is making her comeback on the big screen with Chakda 'Xpress. She was last seen in the film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan in 2018.