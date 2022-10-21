 
pakistan
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

SAPM Fahd Hussain notified as PM Shehbaz’s official spokesperson

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Journalist Fahd Hussain. — substack.com
Journalist Fahd Hussain. — substack.com

  • Additional responsibility assigned to Hussain with immediate effect.
  • Cabinet Division notifies him following the PM's approval.
  • He is also SAPM on Public Policy and Strategic Communication.

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Fahd Hussain Friday has now been notified as the official spokesperson of the premier.

“In continuation of Cabinet Division’s earlier notification of even number dated 14-05-2022, the prime minister has been pleased to assign additional responsibility of ‘spokesperson to the prime minister’ to Syed Fahd Hussain, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Public Policy and Strategic Communication, with immediate effect,” the notification issued by the Cabinet Division read.

Senior journalist and columnist Hussain was appointed as special assistant to PM Shehbaz in May.

Hussain was a prominent journalist, who previously worked with several local publications, including The News, The Express Tribune, and Daily Dawn

