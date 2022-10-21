SAPM Fahd Hussain notified as PM Shehbaz’s official spokesperson

Journalist Fahd Hussain. — substack.com

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Fahd Hussain Friday has now been notified as the official spokesperson of the premier.



“In continuation of Cabinet Division’s earlier notification of even number dated 14-05-2022, the prime minister has been pleased to assign additional responsibility of ‘spokesperson to the prime minister’ to Syed Fahd Hussain, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Public Policy and Strategic Communication, with immediate effect,” the notification issued by the Cabinet Division read.

Senior journalist and columnist Hussain was appointed as special assistant to PM Shehbaz in May.

Hussain was a prominent journalist, who previously worked with several local publications, including The News, The Express Tribune, and Daily Dawn.

