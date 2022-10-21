Security forces gun down 4 terrorists in North Waziristan

Image showing a Pakistan Army soldier taking a position before opening fire. — ISPR

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, ISPR says.

Incident took place in general area of Spinwam, in North Waziristan District.

ISPR says slain terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were killed in the North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during an intense exchange of fire with security forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military's media wing, the incident took place between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Spinwam, in North Waziristan District.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the statement added.

The ISPR said that the slain terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.