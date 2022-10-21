 
pakistan
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Security forces gun down 4 terrorists in North Waziristan

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Image showing a Pakistan Army soldier taking a position before opening fire. — ISPR
Image showing a Pakistan Army soldier taking a position before opening fire. — ISPR

  • Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, ISPR says.
  • Incident took place in general area of Spinwam, in North Waziristan District.
  • ISPR says slain terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were killed in the North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during an intense exchange of fire with security forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. 

According to the military's media wing, the incident took place between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Spinwam, in North Waziristan District.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the statement added.

The ISPR said that the slain terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

More From Pakistan:

Propaganda spread about Iran due to 'consistent foreign policy': Iranian consul-general

Propaganda spread about Iran due to 'consistent foreign policy': Iranian consul-general

Pakistani couple arrested in Spain over daughter's killing

Pakistani couple arrested in Spain over daughter's killing
Imran Khan to challenge disqualification by ECP, alleges CEC of bias

Imran Khan to challenge disqualification by ECP, alleges CEC of bias
'Appeal in court, don't riot': Rana Sanaullah tells PTI after Toshakhana verdict

'Appeal in court, don't riot': Rana Sanaullah tells PTI after Toshakhana verdict
SAPM Fahd Hussain notified as PM Shehbaz’s official spokesperson

SAPM Fahd Hussain notified as PM Shehbaz’s official spokesperson
'Idol of honesty and trust dismantled': PM Shehbaz reacts to ECP's Toshakhana verdict

'Idol of honesty and trust dismantled': PM Shehbaz reacts to ECP's Toshakhana verdict
Protests break out across Pakistan after ECP disqualifies Imran Khan

Protests break out across Pakistan after ECP disqualifies Imran Khan
Will not take extension, retire in five weeks, says COAS General Bajwa

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks, says COAS General Bajwa
PTI slams ECP's verdict, vows to challenge Imran Khan's disqualification in high court

PTI slams ECP's verdict, vows to challenge Imran Khan's disqualification in high court
Karachi will be foggier than usual this year: weather expert

Karachi will be foggier than usual this year: weather expert
Azam Swati granted bail in controversial tweets case

Azam Swati granted bail in controversial tweets case
Shahnawaz Amir's mother failed to prove innocence in Sarah Inam murder case: court

Shahnawaz Amir's mother failed to prove innocence in Sarah Inam murder case: court