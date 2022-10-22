Angelina Jolie to play opera singer Maria Callas in upcoming film

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is all set to star as Maria Callas in the upcoming movie.

According to a press release on Friday, it was announced that Jolie, 47, will play the role of American-born Greek opera singer Maria Callas Pablo Larraín's next film, Maria.

The upcoming movie will be based on true events that tells "tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world's greatest opera singer, relived and reimagined during her final days in 1970s Paris," as per the press release.

Steven Knight has penned the screenplay for the upcoming movie, who was also a writer for Larraín's 2021 film Spencer.

"I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria's life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge," said Jolie.

"Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria's story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream." she added.

"Having the chance to combine my two most deep and personal passions, cinema and opera, has been a long-awaited dream," said Larraín.

He added, "To do this with Angelina, a supremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift."

Jolie, 47, is currently in post-production on her fifth film as director, the movie is titled Blood.



Callas is an American-Greek opera performer, who died of a heart attack at 53 in 1977, as reported by The Guardian.